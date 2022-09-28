PnB Rock Murder Suspect Identified, Considered Armed and Dangerous

UPDATE (Sept. 28):

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly made an arrest in connection with the murder of PnB Rock.

According to TMZ, an unidentified male 17-year-old, who authorities say is the son of the previously identified suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, is responsible for the shooting that killed the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper.

After Freddie Trone was identified as a suspect in the case earlier in the day on Wednesday (Sept. 28), police believe he was the driver of the getaway car. Apparently, Trone and his son fled the scene in the vehicle immediately after his son allegedly shot PnB Rock at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angles on Sept. 12.

UPDATE (Sept. 28):

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed Freddie Lee Trone is wanted in connection with the murder of PnB Rock.

"The Los Angeles Police Department’s South Bureau Homicide Division detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect responsible for murder," the LAPD said in a statement released via their Facebook page. "On Monday, September 12, 2022, Rakim Allen, aka PNB Rock, arrived at a restaurant located at the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue with his girlfriend. As they were having lunch, a suspect entered the restaurant and approached Allen. The suspect shot Allen and removed some of his property. The suspect also demanded property from Allen’s girlfriend. The suspect fled the location in an awaiting vehicle. Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance."

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 28):

A suspect has reportedly been named in the murder of PnB Rock.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), TMZ reported the Los Angeles Police Department has named Freddie Lee Trone as a "person involved" in the murder of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock , which occurred at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Trone is still at large and considered "armed and dangerous."

It is unclear what role he played in the killing. Apparently there was a getaway vehicle used in the crime.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

As previously reported, PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was killed on Sept. 12, while dining at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles. He was shot by one suspect. Police believe the shooting was initially intended to be an armed robbery. After allegedly brandishing a firearm and demanding the Philly rap-crooner hand over items, authorities believe the assailant shot PnB Rock multiple times before making off with the rapper's personal belongings in a nearby getaway car. The "Forever Never" artist was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries just before 2 p.m. that afternoon.

The rap game first learned that PnB Rock had been shot when a gruesome, witness-recorded video began to make its round across social media platforms showing the "I Like Girls" spitter fighting for his life on the floor of the restaurant while others attempted to assist in the tragic situation.

In the aftermath of his passing, many of PnB Rock's peers within the hip-hop world offered condolences to the late Philadelphia rhymer and his loved ones. However, some of the sympathies were not without a certain amount of controversy.

A few hip-hop notables, such as Kodak Black, appeared to place blame on PnB's girlfriend for posting a photo that included the location of the restaurant at which she and Rock were dining at the time of the shooting. YK Osiris also raised some eyebrows across social media when he appeared to tell his Instagram audience that he wishes God "took" him instead. YK has since denied posting the IG Story.

In the days since PnB Rock's murder, police have been looking into whether an Instagram post revealing the rapper's location played a role in his death. They have also alerted pawn shops to be on the lookout for PnB Rock's stolen jewelry.