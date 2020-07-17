Kyle, Blu & Exile, J.I. and More: New Projects This Week

The summer is halfway through, and rappers are continuing to bring the heat by releasing new music. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the country, members of the hip-hop community are making this experience a little easier with these latest mixtapes, albums and EPs that have arrived this week.

California-bred rapper Kyle has dropped off his new album, See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!. The release is the follow-up to his 2018 effort, Light of Mine, which had a deluxe offering the following year. The former 2017 XXL Freshman announced the release of this album last month and was eager for fans to hear what he's been cooking up. "My album dropping tonight and I can’t even explain to y’all how i’m feeling...," he tweeted on Thursday (July 16). "This is the best thing i’ve ever created... to this point I didn’t think I’d make it.. but thank my fans and God yall the greatest... See You When I’m Famous!!!!!!!!!!." Prior to the drop of the album, featuring appearances from Tyga, Trippie Redd, Bryson Tilller and more, Kyle released the track "Money Now" with Tyga and Johnny Yukon.

Blu & Exile continue to showcase their stellar chemistry with Miles, another solid release. In 2012, they dropped the Give Me My Flowers While I Can Still Smell Them full-length LP and then an instrumental release of the same album in 2015. Now, the duo are offering fans twice the music this time around on Miles. The 20-track release features appearances from Fashawn, Aloe Blacc, Miguel and more. Miles comes after their 2019 EP, True & Livin'. Before that, Blu & Exile released the compilation In the Beginning: Before the Heavens in 2018. The Dirty Science Records artists prepped fans for Miles by dropping the single "Miles Davis" back in May. The official visual came out late last month.

Newcomer J.I. the Prince of N.Y. comes through with his new EP, Welcome to G Starr Vol. 1. The melodic Brooklyn-bred rapper's release, which contains six tracks, has a guest appearance from Lil Durk and Latin trap artist Myke Towers. J.I. delivered two new tracks prior to the album this year, "Proud of Me" and the Lil Tjay-assisted "Hood Scars 2." Last year, he closed out 2019 with the mixtape Hood Life Krisis Vol. 2. He has also amassed major success, receiving over 4 million monthly streams on Spotify.

Check out releases from Kyle, Blu & Exile, J.I. and more below.