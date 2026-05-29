Chief Keef and Katy Perry Collaborate on New Song 13 Years After Viral Feud

Chief Keef and Katy Perry collaborate on a new song 13 years after their viral feud on X.

On Friday (May 29), Sosa and Perry dropped the song, "Legendary Lovers (Save Me)" on DSPs. They also shared a video on Instagram of themselves in a studio, seemingly working on the track.

The duet comes after Chief Keef and Perry had a viral exchange on X in 2013, when the pop star posted that she had “serious doubt for the world” after seeing the title for the Chicago rapper's song "Hate Bein' Sober." Things escalated when Keef threatened to smack Perry. Perry later apologized.

"Mr Keef, I'm sorry if I offended you," she tweeted at the time. "I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn't know it was you in particular."

Sosa responded, "Oh I'm sorry too then."

In 2015, Chief Keef sampled Katy Perry’s 2013 song “Legendary Lovers” for his track “Save Me,” produced by Lex Luger, which appeared on the mixtape Feed the Streets. Now, they've made things official with the mashup "Legendary Lovers (Save Me)."

Chief Keef released his most recent album Skelator in March. The album features guest appearances from G Herbo, Rich The Kid, Ian and more.

See Chief Keef and Katy Perry in the studio vibing to their new collab "Legendary Lovers (Save Me)" below.

Watch Chief Keef and Katy Perry in the Studio

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