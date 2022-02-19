Kodak Black Reflects on Recently Getting Shot, Shows Off Injury – ‘Quarterbacks Get Sacked Too’

Kodak Black is shedding light on the incident that left him and two other people shot during a recent Justin Bieber after-party in Los Angeles.

On Friday (Feb. 18), Yak hopped on Instagram Live to tell his fans more about the shooting. In the video, he is shirtless in a room with another man flashing cash. "Quarterbacks get sacked, too," the South Florida rapper relayed. "Listen bruh, nigga done popped me. Stop playing. This shit pussy. But at the end of the day, alright, niggas take they licks."

He then showed off his leg, which is sporting a huge wrap and a knee brace. The other man in the video has a wrap on his leg as well, signifying he may have been the 19-year-old who was also hit during the shooting. "At the end of the day, nigga aint hiding and shit," Kodak continued. "This what it is. Screenshot it, be happy about it. Whatever, hooray. Celebrate this muthafucka, you heard me. ’Bout time."

"I ain't hiding and shit, this what it is," he added. "I done stood up in shootouts. I done stood up in multiple shootouts and ain't never get scratched. Just got a little scratch."

As previously reported, Kodak was in attendance at a pre-Super Bowl party put on by Justin Bieber outside the Nice Guy restaurant on Feb. 12. While outside, he was captured on camera throwing punches at a man on the ground along with other people. When the fight was occurring, several shots rang out and people in the clip can be seen scattering. Three people were hit during the gunfire and transported to local hospitals including Kodak, a 19-year-old and a 60-year-old. All three were listed in stable condition. It looks like Yak is on the road to recovery.