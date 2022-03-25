Latto, Denzel Curry, Buddy and More &#8211; New Projects This Week

Latto, Denzel Curry, Buddy and More – New Projects This Week

As we spring further into 2022, more heat is arriving from some of your favorite artists. This week, we have the sophomore album from a rising female rhymer, the new LP from a South Florida MC and the latest album from a rapper straight outta Compton.

Latto returns with her new sophomore album, 777. The follow-up to her 2020 debut album, Queen of Da Souf, the latest offering features 13 songs including guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Kodak Black, Lil Durk and more. The project was spearheaded by the single "Wheelie" featuring 21 Savage. The release comes in with a bit of controversy, as the Atlanta rhymer recently revealed she had trouble clearing one of the verses due to her turning down a guest artist's apparent sexual advances. The 2020 XXL Freshman is currently headlining The Outbreak Tour in promotion of the new album along with Saucy Santana, Kali and Asianae.

Denzel Curry is back with his first solo album in nearly three years. Melt My Eyez See Your Future, album No. 5 for the Miami MC, has been years in the making. It comes as a rebound moment for the rapper who admitted he hated rapping a year ago. The album finds the newly energized lyricist waxing poetic about triumphing over the rough journey he's faced over 14 tracks. The LP was preceded by the singles "Walkin," "Zatoichi" featuring Slowthai and "Troubles" with T-Pain. Curry also gets assists from 6lack, Rico Nasty, 6lack and others on the project. Curry will be taking his show on the road next month for the Melt My Eyez Tour.

It's been four years since Compton, Calif. rapper Buddy put out his debut album Harlan & Alondra. The wait is finally over for his second LP Superghetto. Coming in at a svelte 10 tracks, Buddy adds some interesting collabs to the mix with guest spots from Ari Lennox, Tinashe and T-Pain. The lead single, "Wait Too Long," finds him collabing with fellow Cali native and 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst for a bop made for palm trees and warm weather.

See more projects from Phife Dawg, The Cool Kids and more below.

  • 777

    Latto
    Streamcut / RCA Records
  • Melt My Eyez See Your Future

    Denzel Curry
    PH Recordings / Loma Vista Recordings
  • Superghetto

    Buddy
    RCA Records
  • I Know NIGO!

    Nigo
    Victor Victor Worldwide / Republic Records
  • Baby Oil Staircase / Chillout

    The Cool Kids
    Cake Records / Empire
  • King Quan Project: Barz

    FerQuan

  • Forever

    Phife Dawg
    Smoking Needles Records / AWAL Records
  • Yellow Tape 2 Deluxe

    Key Glock
    Paper Route Empire
  • Buy or Bye 2 Deluxe

    Smiley
    OVO Records / Warner Records
  • Parallel World Deluxe

    Cadence Weapon
    MNRK Music Group
  • All Is Well EP

    JayDaYoungan
    JayDaYoungan
  • Life n Pain

    Trae Tha Truth
    ABN / Empire
  • Forever Havin

    Skippa Da Flippa
    Skippa Da Flippa
  • Mainstream Sellout

    Machine Gun Kelly

  • 2 P’z in a Pod

    Jay Worthy, Larry June and Lndn Drgs

  • Starstruck 2

    YSB Tril
    Listen to the Kids / Interscope Records
