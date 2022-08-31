Mother of Kodak Black’s Daughter Says Yak Doesn’t Want Her Watching Minnie Mouse Because He Doesn’t Like Rats

Kodak Black is not feeling the magical world of Walt Disney. According to the mother of Kodak’s daughter, Yak doesn’t want his child watching Minnie Mouse because he doesn’t like rats.

Last Sunday (Aug. 28), Kodak Black's baby's mother, Maranda Johnson, jumped on her Twitter account and tweeted something that the South Florida rapper advised heron when it comes to their daughter's TV-watching habits.

"Yak don’t want Yuri watching Minnie mouse cause he say we don’t fw rats," she wrote, along with a loudly crying face emoji to represent her laughter with tears.

The tweet has since gone viral, with her followers laughing at the absurdity of Kodak's comments about one of Disney's most beloved cartoon characters.

Although Kodak Black is probably joking, he is referring to people who become informants and snitch on someone in a particular crime. They are often called "rats," and the Sniper Gang is not a fan of them as he shares on his 2021 single, "Killing the Rats."

Kodak is known for saying some wild things on the internet. One of his most controversial remarks happened back in April of 2022 when he said that if he was the father of Will Smith’s daughter Willow, he would have whupped her for writing an alleged letter to the late Tupac Shakur.

Kodak said that after seeing a viral TikTok video featuring the late Kevin Samuels reciting an alleged letter Willow wrote to Tupac when she was 11 years old. Yak thought that was disrespectful to Will since Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow’s mother, had a past relationship with Tupac.

Overall, Kodak Black is not afraid to speak his mind.

Watch Kodak Black’s "Killing the Rats" Video Below