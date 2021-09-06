Kodak Black and Girlfriend Expecting Baby Girl

Kodak Black is expecting his second child.

The Project Baby is reportedly awaiting baby No. 2 with his current girlfriend, real estate agent Maranda Johnson. XXL confirmed the news on Sept. 6. According to Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, Kodak and Johnson's baby is expected to arrive later this year or early 2022. They are expecting a girl.

Kodak has a 6-year-old son named King from a previous relationship. The news of Kodak's second child comes the same day that Cardi B announced the birth of her and Offset's second child.

The announcement is a positive note for Kodak. He recently found out no good deed goes unpunished after he was reportedly hit with a cease and desist order from the Housing Authority of Pompano Beach after he donated 100 A/C units at his former residence in the city's Golden Acres housing project.

The rapper appeared to have nothing but good intentions. "We love to give back in any shape or form," he told the local news at the time. "I remember growing up in these same projects and stuff. It's hot right now. The heat will bring a little frustration. Sometimes that cause people to act out. I remember when I had to take from people. So, now that I'm blessed enough to give back, that's what I like to do. We out here passing out A/C units, helping install them and all that right now."

However, the Housing Authority accused him of making a disturbance by filming a music video, which lawyer Bradford Cohen denied.

Two weeks ago, Kodak made headlines for getting into online arguments with his former artist, Jackboy, after Kodak accused Jackboy of instigating the beef between YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Late last month, Kodak released the mixtape, Before the Album.