Controversial YouTube figure Kevin Samuels has reportedly died, causing a wave of reaction on social media.

News first broke that the self-proclaimed image consultant had passed away at the reported age of 56 late Thursday night (May 5). According to an NBC News report published on Friday (May 6), Samuels' mother confirmed the reports of his passing, which she said she first heard about online. News of the death has gone viral on social media and even caused reaction from some members of the hip-hop community.

"RIP Kevin Samuels," Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "P" Thomas posted on Twitter.

"Very disturbing to read all the bad comments regarding Kevin Samuels and his passing," Gangsta Boo posted among a series of tweets. "Mfs was really mad at him for having his own perspective and opinions which in some cases was accurate asf. Yall pathetic for that."

Kevin Samuels gained notoriety in the last few years for his unapologetic consulting videos on YouTube that many people deemed as attacks on Black women. He would regularly admonish women who would come on his channel, which has over 1.4 million subscribers, for their lifestyle choices, which would frequently cause outrage online.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Atlanta Police responded to a call about an injured person at an apartment near East Paces Ferry Road NE on Thursday morning. First responders administered CPR to an unresponsive man who was later identified as Samuels. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman at the residence reportedly told the police Samuels complained of chest pains before collapsing.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office for comment.

See more reactions from the hip-hop community about the passing of Kevin Samuels below.

