18 Hip-Hop Heavyweights Weigh In on the Current State of Lyricism

Back to the Basics

Being a lyricist often seems like a lost skill these days, but it all depends on who’s asked. Here are 18 rappers, radio personalities, music industry executives and more sounding off on the current state of lyricism.

Interviews: Georgette Cline, C. Vernon Coleman II, Mackenzie Cummings-Grady, Joey Echevarria and Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Winter 2024 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

When Nas said, “Hip-hop is dead,” in 2006, he was frustrated with the vulnerable state the culture was in, and wanted artists to reclaim their power. Nearly two decades later, a similar sentiment is felt by many rap fans regarding the state of lyricism. But their opinion doesn't hold all the weight. There are differing thoughts on the polarizing subject.

Rap enthusiasts love to argue over an opinion. That’s the beauty of music—it’s subjective to the ear of the beholder. Some people think the art of crafting meaningful rhymes through metaphors, similes, double entendres and creative excellence has long been thrown out the window. A whole other set of listeners believe lyricism has just changed with the times, and it’s still thriving in 2024.

The rappers who are serious about their craft and showcase the depth of their lyrical talents do exist. While these artists may not be pushed to the forefront of hip-hop as much as they once were even 10 years ago, part of the audience still yearns for the poet laureate.

Social media, streaming platforms, radio play, fickle fans and a new generation of rappers have affected how tried-and-true lyricism is received across the board. Many newer rhymers aren’t coming into the game with the classic lyrical sound and skill set hip-hop typically praises. But seek and you shall find artists old and new dropping fresh music that either lives up to the golden-era energy or delivers a new spin.

With all this in mind, XXL connected with rappers, radio personalities, music industry executives and more to share their thoughts on the current state of lyricism. Good, bad, alive and well? See what hip-hop has to say.

See 18 Rappers, Radio Personalities, Music Industry Executives and More Sound Off on the Current State of Lyricism

