Lyricism is alive and well despite what the naysayers believe. There are still artists out here who emphasize the art of articulating their artistic creativity in the form of indelible rhymes. The rappers who are serious about their craft and rise to the occasion when putting their skills on display. Three artists showcasing the depth of their lyrical talents are Ab-Soul, Ferg and Sauce Walka, who bring their best bars to the mic in the XXL Cypher Lab, presented by the must-see boxing event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, live on Netflix, Friday, November 15.

After the inaugural Cypher Lab last year featured women rappers Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don and Mello Buckzz, this time the focus is on three MCs who represent ternary regions where rap has influenced their individual cities and beyond for decades. Ab-Soul brings his West Coast energy from Carson, Calif., Sauce Walka's drip comes straight out of Houston and Ferg's creative flair emanates from Harlem. The hip-hop triad connected in early October at The 1896 studios in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for a cypher to celebrate lyricism and brotherhood, which goes deeper than rap. Producers Smoko Ono and Tommy Parker came together to craft the beat while New York City DJ C-Lo served up the sounds for the cypher.

Four years have passed since Ferg's last album, Floor Seats II, and he's back in business ahead of his next project, Darold, which arrives later this year. The 36-year-old rapper's cypher verse is a nod to the work he's been putting in both on and off the mic. "I've been gone for four years and you still ain't make a hit/Busy gettin' paper, tryna keep my uncle off the bricks," Ferg delivers.

An intelligent movement in hip-hop can't be discussed without mentioning Ab-Soul, whose new mixtape, Soul Burger, arrives Nov. 8. Soulo, 37, shares his thoughts on the world through excellent wordplay in his cypher verse. "This big, bad world don't owe you a thing/You owe it to yourself/All this ancient greatness wasted in our genes/We need to tighten our belt," Ab-Soul raps.

Sauce Walka prides himself on preaching his self-described ghetto gospel. The cypher verse from the 34-year-old MC offers insight and information from the view of a rap slanguist with an entrepreneurial spirit. He’s got his own cartoon in the works and a new album on the way. "This the type of sh*t that they don't wanna here me spittin', huh/Why is entrepreneurship not high school curriculum?/In the streets I seen the smart die for some sh*t that's dumb," Sauce serves.

Check out the lyrical exchange between Sauce Walka, Ab-Soul and Ferg in the XXL Cypher Lab, presented by the must-see boxing event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, live on Netflix Friday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Watch XXL Cypher Lab Featuring Ab-Soul, Ferg and Sauce Walka