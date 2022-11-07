50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics.

On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.

She captioned the strange clip, "Alright, wait, bitch. ……………."

Over the weekend, 50 Cent caught wind of the post and decided to poke at Madonna's viral moment.

"I told y’all grand ma was on bullshit! like a virgin at 64," he captioned a screenshot of Madonna's post on Nov. 5.

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has clowned Madonna's Instagram antics. Back in June, he compared her to an alien after she posted risqué pics on the photo-sharing app.

“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture,” he wrote in the caption of the series of photos that also included a picture of an extraterrestrial. “LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

Last December, 50 Cent and Madge traded shots after he mocked her racy photos and later apologized.

Fif isn't the only rap star to question Madonna's posts. Back in January, Nelly called out the senior citizen singer after she posted sensual photos on Instagram.

"Some things should be covered up," he wrote.

Madonna has had some memorable hip-hop moments in the past but not so much recently. Last month, Madonna had a short-lived beef with Cardi B.

See Madonna's Recent Post and 50 Cent Response Below