50 Cent’s Son Marquise Says He Wants to Have Sit-Down With Fif

Following the drama that arose surrounding his child support comments, 50 Cent's 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson is ready to have a man-to-man conversation with his estranged father.

On Thursday (Oct. 20), Marquise put up a post on Instagram sharing his thoughts on the current state of his relationship with 50 Cent after their frayed bond has been put on front street in recent days.

"Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the & behind the scenes," Marquise captioned a series of photos including one with 50 Cent when Marquise was just a child. A video in the multi-post sees Marquise showing that 50 Cent has him blocked on Instagram.

"I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you," he continued. "This seems to be the only way to reach you. I’m not a kid anymore. No mommy involved. I don’t want nor need money from you. I stand on my own 2. I don’t like attention I had so many opportunities to get that and I choose not too. I saw the breakfast club interview and it didn’t sound like much accountability there just ego, blaming and more so about money as if you were the child in the situation. Those text messages was ME I was waiting outside for you that was the day you broke my heart. I forgave you for it. I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk."

Later on in the lengthy caption, Marquise addressed a recently surfaced photo that he took with the alleged son of Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff, the convicted Queens, N.Y. drug dealer who allegedly had a hand in 50 Cent's infamous 2000 shooting. According to Marquise, he did not take the picture to spite his father.

"I DON’T know that kid his friend asked for a pic he fanned out and held it for years," Marquise added. "Look at the tags in the picture everybody but me if that was what I was trying to do I would of posted it myself. The bozo said it himself we DIDN’T and DON’T know each other. Just a goofy clout chasing tryna sell shirts of his alleged dad who he don’t even got a jail visit pics with & hitting up people that know me tryna set up a event for some bread. But y’all think it’s about the attention & money for me right? If I knew who he was I WOULDN’T have done that. I found out the same way the rest of y’all did. Y’all can stop the [cap] now."

He continued, "I APOLOGIZE to anybody that this photo may have hurt, but I wasn’t aware who he claims to be. I thought it was just a fan asking for a picture. Any other 'enemies' you’ve seen me in a pic with I’ve known them to be family damn near my entire life bc of my pops. You only know the Kid Marquise. COME MEET THE MAN."

50 Cent and his son's extraneous relationship hit the headlines again last week after Marquise faced backlash for saying the $80,000 a year his mother received from Fif for child support wasn't enough in an interview with Choke No Joke.

"Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid 🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭," ’Quise responded to the uproar made over his comments on Instagram.

50 Cent responded by trolling Marquise with an Instagram video on his 26th birthday.

Yesterday (Oct. 19), 50 Cent appeared on The Breakfast Club and addressed the father-son drama.

"He just wants some attention," 50 Cent said of the situation, noting that his son's entitlement is part of the issue. "It's OK, he can have all of that that he wants."

The situation appears to be fractured beyond repair.

"I don't think the relationship works," Fif added.

50 Cent and his son's situation has opened him up to attacks from his arch-nemesis The Game, who recently trolled Fif for his familial friction.

