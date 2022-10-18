The Game Trolls 50 Cent About His Estranged Relationship With Oldest Son

The Game is using 50 Cent's relationship with his estranged son Marquise as ammo in their ongoing beef.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Game inexplicably turned up the heat on his beef with 50 Cent on Instagram with two posts poking fun at Fif's soured bond with his 26-year-old son. In the first post, Game shared a photo of 50 Cent and Marquise from an old G-Unit ad from the early 2000s. He captioned the pic, "Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB."

In a follow-up post, Game shared a photo of himself with his son Harlem.

"Ahhhh more like it," The Game captioned the photo. "I love you son. @harlemtaylorr. If you don’t want your dad playing favorites, leaving you out in the cold, n giving you scraps every month, come to DEATHROW."

The Game's wisecracks come on the heels of 50 Cent's son Marquise recently facing backlash after he opened up about his relationship with his famous father and claimed the $80,000 a year he received for child support was not sufficient.

"Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid 🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭," Marquise captioned a photo posing with money on Instagram.

50 Cent reacted by trolling Marquise with an Instagram post joking about the entire situation on Marquise's 26th birthday.

See The Game's Instagram Posts Trolling 50 Cent Over Fif's Estranged Relationship With Marquise Below