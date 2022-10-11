50 Cent’s Son Marquise Responds to Backlash for Saying $80,000 Fif Paid in Child Support Isn’t Enough

50 Cent's estranged 25-year-old son Marquise Jackson is responding to backlash he received for complaining that the $80,000 a year Fif shelled out in child support was not enough to cover his lifestyle.

On Monday (Oct. 10), after facing backlash for his comments, Marquise delivered a response on Instagram. Sitting next to money lined up to spell the word "entitled," in a similar manner to 50 Cent's famous "broke" money photo from 2015, Marquise captioned the pic, "Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid 🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭."

Marquise is responding to people calling him out for an interview he previously did on Choke No Joke's YouTube channel where he spoke about his tattered relationship with his famous father and griped about the money his mother received for his care.

"[Child support] is $6,700 a month," Marquise said. "In the state of New York City, you do the math...You're talking about a Forbes lister. You're taking about someone who has problems with everybody. You can't just live in any neighborhood. $81,000 isn't a [substantial amount] of money."

"If I told you right now, you gotta start your life over with $6,700 a month and rebuild your life, can you do it?" Marquise then questioned. He was in disbelief when Choke responded yes.

"I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright," Marquise added. "I had to rebuild my life over with $6,700 a month."

50 Cent and his son Marquise's relationship has been strained for some time now, with the father and son calling each other out multiple times over the years. In 2019, Fif went as far as to say Marquise was not his son.

In 2020, 50 talked with Van Lathan for XXL and revealed why he no longer speaks with his son.

"It's a sad situation," Fif said. "When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It's no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement."

"His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests," 50 added. "So, while being a privileged child, he feels deprived.”

50 Cent has also had public issues with Marquise's mother Shaniqua Tompkins.

