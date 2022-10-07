The Game Claims Dr. Dre Has Never Produced Any of His Songs

The Game is again downplaying Dr. Dre's influence on his career, this time claiming the legendary beat maker has never produced a track for him.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series aired an interview with The Game where he talked about custom sneaks, his Los Angeles roots and relationship with Nipsey Hussle. Chuck also discussed his history with Dr. Dre and said he's never received a beat from the Aftermath boss.

“Dre didn’t do any beats on The Documentary,” Game told hosts Just Blaze and Katty Customs at the 21:39-mark of the interview. “But I didn’t say he didn’t oversee it. You want Dre to oversee anything because he’s a mastermind when it comes to that. But as far as doing a beat for The Documentary? No. And I’ve never had a Dre beat in my career."

“And again, with all the influence and all the appreciation that I have for Dr. Dre, the fact is the fact," he continued. "So you know, a bunch of dope producers that Dre had under him or whoever—Scott Storch, the Just Blazes, the Swizz Beatzs, the Timbalands—helped me put together my classic album. I physically had to get on a plane and come to Baseline [Studios] to work with you [Just Blaze] and get these things done. I did the same thing with Storch, I did the same thing with Swizz, I went to Miami to work with Timbaland, so I can’t give Dre credit for the Just Blaze beat."

He added, “It’s a Dr. Dre executive produced album, but people just don’t understand the underlinings and how the business works. I’ve never had a song with Dre on it and Dre been in my video. [Snoop Dogg] has a ton, [Eminem] has a ton. I don’t have none.”

Dr. Dre is credited with co-producing eight tracks on Game's debut album including the hit singles "Hate It or Love It" featuring 50 Cent and "How We Do" featuring 50 Cent.

This isn't the first time Game has devalued Dr. Dre's impact on his career. Back in February, The Game said Kanye West had done more for his career in two weeks than Dre had done in nearly 20 years.

Check Out the Entire Interview With The Game Below