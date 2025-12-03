The Game Says Free Diddy, R. Kelly and ‘The Freaky Homies’

The Game wants Diddy, R. Kelly and all "the freaky homies" released from prison.

On Monday (Dec. 1), TMZ shared video from the Compton, Calif., rapper's 46th birthday party over the weekend. In the clip, Chuck grabs the mic and advocates for the release of Diddy, who is serving time in prison for prostitution charges, and R. Kelly, who is behind bars for child porn and sex crimes.

"Since nobody else ain't gon' say it, free Kelz," Game announced to the crowd after grabbing the mic. "Free that man."

"Free Diddy," he continued. "Free all the freaky homies. Some baby oil and some pee pee? Free the guys...I don't see nothing wrong with freeing the guys."

Game later reacted to the video in the comment section of TMZ's post: "Alcohol is a strange fruit. Oh well, happy holidays guys."

The Game has dealt with his own sexual assault allegations in the past. In 2015, Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on the rapper's VH1 reality show, She Got Game, sued the rapper for $10 million over sexual battery claims.

The following year, she was awarded a default judgment of $7.3 million. However, The Game has yet to pay up the full amount. Earlier this year, a judge ordered Game to sell his mansion in Calabasas, Calif., to satisfy the debt.

Watch The Game Advocate for the Release of Diddy and R. Kelly During the Rapper's Birthday Party