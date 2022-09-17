50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon for Using His Photo to Promote Penis Enhancement Procedure

50 Cent has filed a lawsuit against a South Florida plastic surgeon for using his photo in promotion of her company's penis enhancement procedure.

On Saturday (Sept. 17), TMZ published a report revealing the Queens, N.Y. rap mogul is suing Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Sunny Isle Beach, Fla and the company's owner, plastic surgeon Dr. Angela Kogan. According to the lawsuit obtained by the celebrity news site, 50 Cent claims he took a photo with Kogan back in 2020 because he thought she was a fan. Since then, the picture has been used on the Dr. and the company's Instagram pages in promotion of the business. The photo was later used as a header image when Kogan was interviewed by TheShadeRoom about the rise of male sexual enhancement procedures.

50 Cent claims the photo being attached to the article leads people to believe he got some work done on his lower region, which he denies. The Power executive producer is asking a judge to stop the spa from using his image for promotion and is also reportedly seeking an undisclosed amount for the damage caused to his professional reputation.

Fif has confirmed he is going after the Dr. and company in court. In an Instagram post of a screenshot of the TMZ article, he captioned, "Every now and then i get a fool like this, Smh ‍♂️what away to put your self out of business. I’m a need that by Monday."

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team and Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa for comment.

50 Cent recently made headlines after he interjected himself in the Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim beef. After speculation arose that Kim was dissing Nicki's son on Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B (Remix)," 50 Cent weighed in in defense of his fellow Queens native while shading Queen Bee.

"QGTM [Queens Get the Money]," 50 Cent captioned photos comparing Kim to an owl. "You better light her ass up, I'm watching. She said something about the baby, her baby eye fucked up. LOL."

After clapping back at 50, Kim denied she was talking about Nicki's child.