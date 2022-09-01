50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events

50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston, Texas.

On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, his annual event in Houston. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."

50 further explained his reasoning in the caption. He wrote: "Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith, this TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and shit over the girls. He broke some shit up in his room @antthaladiesman Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. smh [questioned face emoji]."

Rumors have surfaced on social media that Trey Songz was allegedly involved in a scuffle in a hotel room over a woman, but there is no official confirmation that an alleged fight occurred with the singer.

50 and Trey were once friends at some point. Back in 2019, the two men shared their fun hotel room antics on social media. Their friendship was so tight that Fif even replaced Power's classic "Big Rich Town" theme song, performed by R&B singer Joe, with Trey Songz’s recorded version for the show’s sixth season, much to the outrage of fans. And both artists have appeared on a few songs together.

Nevertheless, Trey Songz has been plagued by numerous lawsuits of alleged sexual misconduct over the past several years. However, some of those legal cases have been dismissed.

XXL has reached out to reps for both 50 Cent and Trey Songz for comment.