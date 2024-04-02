50 Cent continues to clown Stevie J after the producer challenges Fif to a fight.

50 Cent Trolls Stevie J With Past Accusations of the Producer of Being Gay

On Monday (April 1), 50 Cent hit up his infamous Instagram page to double down on his recent trolling session regarding producer Stevie J. Fif took it upon himself to dig up several past claims from Stevie J's ex-wife, Joseline Hernandez, that the Bad Boy Entertainment producer is gay. In the IG post below, 50 shared a number of screenshots from various outlets that reported on Hernandez's accusations. Fif's latest taunting tactics come days after Stevie J challenged the Queens rapper-exec to a televised fist fight.

Stevie J Wants to Fight 50 Cent

Last week, 50 Cent clowned Stevie J on Instagram for his name being included in a lawsuit against Diddy filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. 50 posted court documents that find Stevie J being accused of engaging in homosexual activity and being used as a pawn by Diddy to "entice" Lil Rod to perform similar sexual acts. In response, Stevie J jumped on Instagram to express his willingness to throw hands with 50 Cent live on television.

"Curtis, what's good, man?" Stevie J says in the video below. "You in your feelings about Daphne because she with gang now? Or is it that you sucking Lil Rod d**k? However it go, I want to shoot the fade, n***a. F**k all that. Since it's entertainment, let me beat the s**t out of you on TV or something. Don't duck that. I'm calling you out. What you want to do, Curtis?"

In the video and Instagram posts below, check out the volatile back-and-forth between 50 Cent and Stevie J.

Watch Stevie J Challenge 50 Cent to a Fight

See 50 Cent Clown Stevie J After Lil Rod Accuses the Producer of Being Homosexual

50 cent clowns stevie j instagram 50cent/Instagram loading...