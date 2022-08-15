50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Appear to Squash Beef

It appears 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather have deaded their longstanding beef.

50 Cent is currently prepping for his upcoming Tycoon Houston weekend event, which takes place later this month. The rap-mogul has been announcing the stars who will be present. On Sunday (Aug. 14), Fif revealed that his frienemy Floyd Mayweather will be showing up, appearing to announce the end of their issues.

On Instagram, Fif shared a photo of the undefeated boxer with the words "Tycoon Confirmed" stamped on the picture.

"Yeah Champ said he gonna pull up on me for Tycoon so you know we gonna go crazy," 50 Cent captioned the photo. "Big bags coming out TMT floydmayweather 💣 BOOM💨"

A decade ago, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather were the best of buds, even appearing together on XXL’s double, year-end December/January 2012 issue. At some point, things went left. In 2014, 50 Cent went viral after saying he would bet $750,000 that Floyd couldn't read a Harry Potter book. This led to jabs being thrown right and left between the once close entertainers.

That August, 50 Cent spoke about his frayed relationship with Floyd during an interview with M Live.

"People think I get angry with Floyd, that's like my younger brother," 50 said. "So he'll do things and I won't necessarily understand why he does it but it'll agitate me and I'll do things in response. Other times I'll just watch him do something that I think is completely crazy. It's just who he is. He doesn't have to make adjustments for me and I don't have to make adjustments for him. I stopped making adjustments for him. We have one of those love/hate relationships. I don't hate him, I love him, actually."

50 Cent and Floyd appeared to patch things up in 2015. However, they renewed the rift in 2018. 50 Cent's son Marquise even got involved. Floyd has stated in the past that he doesn't know where his beef with 50 Cent derived from.

“We could have stayed friends,” Floyd said on Drink Champs in 2020. “I never asked him to [be] a part of G-Unit. I just thought we had a genuine friendship. That’s what I thought. It is what it is."

Last May, 50 Cent clowned Floyd for his altercation with Jake Paul. It looks like they've let bygones be bygones. For now.