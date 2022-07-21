50 Cent Horror Movie Halts Filming After Cameraman Passes Out From Filming a Scene

50 Cent is starring in and producing a new horror film that is apparently so gory it made one person on the film team pass out.

50 and crew, including director Josh Stolberg (Spiral), are knee-deep in shooting for the upcoming scary movie Skill House. On Sunday (July 17), Stolberg commented on a wild incident that happened on set during production. Apparently, during the filming of an especially bloody scene, one of the cameramen fainted.

"Holy fuck!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated watching through the lens that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground," Stolberg noted on Instagram. "Had to stop down for a half hour for the medic to get him back to his feet. He’s okay now and continued later in the evening but… get ready for some crazy shit!!!!!"

TMZ obtained footage of the incident on Thursday (July 21). The clip shows a dark image of a person who appears to have blood all over them. Then, the camera tilts backward and a loud bang is heard. Someone then asks, "Are you okay?"

50 Cent commented on the incident via Instagram.

"This guy Steve Johnson and Stolberg are responsible for this shit," he typed. "They did the last 2 SAW movies,They are gonna fvck around and kill the crew. SMH."

According to IMDB, Skill House stars 50 Cent, Neal McDonough, John Deluca, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland and others. The plot focuses on the social media and influencer culture, and the extremes people will go to obtain fame.

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” Proxima Media's Ryan Kavanaugh told Deadline about the movie. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

The film is slated to drop early next year.