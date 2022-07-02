50 Cent Calls Former Power Producer Randall Emmett ‘Little Harvey’ Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

50 Cent is back trolling former Power producer Randall Emmett.

Early Saturday morning (July 2), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram page and called Randall Emmett “Little Harvey” following a Los Angeles Times report on Thursday (June 30), which accused Emmett of offering acting roles in exchange for sexual favors.

In his post, Fif posted an image of a New York Post article about his initial reaction to Emmett’s sexual misconduct scandalon Friday (July 1). “I bet there will be more women saying he treated them inappropriately by the end of this week,” he captioned the post. “Little Harvey is in big trouble this time.”

The name “Harvey” 50 is referring to is former Hollywood movie executive Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty in February of 2020 of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree for his sexual misconduct involving two separate women. He was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crime.

On Friday, 50 initially slammed Emmett in the wake of the LA Times bombshell report. In an IG post, the New York rhymer wrote, “See, this is why [I] made him give me my Money by Monday, Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me.” Read his post below.

50 Cent is referring to his beef with Emmett in April of 2019, where he claimed that the executive owed him $1 million. In a series of IG posts, Fif showed off text messages from Emmett begging the rapper to leave him alone about the IOU. Two days later, 50 informed his followers that Emmett paid off his debt. "I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms," 50 wrote on IG. "In fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. positive vibes now guys. LOL"

For the record, Emmett’s team insists he has no issue with 50 despite his incessant trolling of him. “Randall will always be grateful for his decade-long friendship with 50 and has great respect for the man,” Emmett’s representative told Us magazine.

Somewhere, 50 Cent is giving Randall Emmett the side-eye.