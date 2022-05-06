50 Cent Asks If LGBTQ Community Is ‘Gonna Kill Dave Right in Front of Us’ After Chappelle’s Attacker Doesn’t Receive Felony Charges

50 Cent has called out the LGBTQ+ community following the news that the person who attacked Dave Chappelle during a recent performance will not face any felony charges.

On Thursday (May 5), 50 Cent hit up his infamous Instagram account with a series of rants about what he perceives as a lack of response regarding the attack on Dave Chappelle, which went down on Tuesday (May 3). The rapper-turned-TV exec strongly expressed that he feels some type of way about the fact that the Los Angeles District Attorney reportedly declined to file a felony charge against Chappelle's attacker, Isaiah Lee. Lee is rumored to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, though that has not been confirmed.

"Oh, Shit. Is the LGBTQ gonna kill Dave right in front of us?" wrote 50 Cent. "He had a weapon, a gun, knife how he or she don't get charged? The world is over, fuck this."

In the same IG post, Fif said that if it were someone like DaBaby who attacked Chappelle, he would likely have been slapped with more severe penalties than Lee is facing.

"@Dababy they would have charged your ass for thinking about doing that. LOL," 50 continued.

50 Cent's mention of DaBaby is seemingly in reference to the homophobic comments he made during his 2021 Rolling Loud performance in Miami. Back in October of 2021, Dave Chappelle also made a joke about the backlash the "Cry Baby" rapper received from the LGBTQ+ community as a result of those comments.

Fif's recent call to action directed toward the LGBTQ+ community comes after he initially questioned what their response would be once the attack on Chappelle began to make its rounds online.

"Look at this fool's head, LOL," 50 wrote in his initial IG post about the situation on Thursday. "I bet that's the last time he gonna try to run on stage. Wonder what the LGBTQ community is gonna say about this? This is not a good look."

On Friday (May 6), the Power exec doubled down on his opinion that representatives of the LGBTQ+ community should publicly address the situation despite the many issues they've had regarding Dave Chappelle's comedic content.

Under an Instagram video of Dave being attacked, 50 Cent wrote, "Still no comment from the LBGTQ community to say they are not in support of what this guy did. Wow."

This is certainly not the first time the G-Unit boss himself has been involved with controversy relating to the LGBTQ+ community. Back on April 13, 50 Cent threw shots at both Benzino and former labelmate Young Buck for their alleged connections to transgender women.

Watch the attack on Dave Chappelle in the video below. Fast-forward to the :14-mark to see the person believed to be Isaiah Lee tackle the legendary comic to the ground.