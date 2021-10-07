Comedian-actor Michael Blackson isn't the biggest fan of fellow comic Dave Chappelle's recent comments about DaBaby killing a man in a new Netflix special.

Blackson shared a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 6), essentially condemning a segment from Chappelle's latest Netflix standup, The Closer, in which Chappelle says that DaBaby offending the LGBTQ community this past summer at Rolling Loud Miami was more damaging to his career than when the rapper killed a man at a Walmart back in 2018.

The House Next Door star tweeted: "Dave Chapelle low key snitched on DaBaby. Dave Chapelle did not help Da Baby at all smh lol. The LGBT did not know he killed anyone, now they hate him even more lol. LGBT it was self defense."

During the comedy special, Chappelle jokingly yet seriously stated: "A lot of the LGBTQ community doesn’t know about DaBaby’s history. He once shot a nigga and killed him in Walmart. Oh this is true, Google it. Nothing bad happened to his career. Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a nigga, but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings."

For the record, DaBaby's shooting incident, in which 19-year-old Jalyn Craig was killed inside the Huntersville, N.C. multipurpose retail store, is both public knowledge and public record. The North Carolina rhymer has even spoken on the ordeal in his music and via a livestream after the incident transpired.

DaBaby was never charged with murder. Instead, in June of 2019, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the fatal shooting and sentenced to one-year of unsupervised probation. However, the charge was later dropped.

While speaking on the shooting during an Instagram Live, DaBaby explained: "If them gunshots ain't go off, nigga, my fuckin' daughter could've got hit, son could've got hit, me. Fuckin' lawyers telling me not to say something and shit, fuck all that. Two niggas walk down on you and your whole muthafuckin' family, threaten y'all, whip out on y'all. Nigga, let me see what y'all gon' do, you feel me? I wasn't in no muthafuckin' produce section. I wasn't grocery shopping. I was buying my baby some more winter clothes, nigga. It's cold outside, nigga."

He continued: "These niggas see me buying baby clothes and these niggas wanna come and show me how tough they is and shit. Come on, my nigga, quit playing. I really don't give a fuck how y'all feel. A nigga tried to take my life in front of my 1-year-old daughter."

And as for his remarks at Rolling Loud Miami a few months ago, which Chappelle felt was more damning to DaBaby's career, the MC told the crowd during his set, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

The Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment CEO's comment understandably sparked backlash, to which he later apologized and had educational meetings with HIV/AIDS awareness organizations, orchestrated by GLAAD.

However, prior to DaBaby trying to right his wrongs, he was removed from several festival performances including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas.