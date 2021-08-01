DaBaby's recent homophobic comments are costing him, as he has been taken off the roster for the famed Lollapalooza Festival today.

This morning (Aug. 1), the organizers of Lollapalooza announced they removed the North Carolina rapper from their lineup. He was scheduled to perform later tonight. The announcement was made on the annual Chicago festival's Twitter page.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," the statement reads. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."

DaBaby's removal from the show comes on the heels of a week where the "Suge" rapper has been the topic of discussion for homophobic comments he made during his performance at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival. He went on a rant about people with HIV, AIDS, other sexually transmitted diseases, gay men and more.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air," he said onstage. "Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

While some people like T.I. and Boosie BadAzz have come to DaBaby's defense, more people like Chika, Elton John and Madonna have called him out for his comments. DaBaby has since apologized but that hasn't stopped the backlash. He was reportedly dropped by fashion brand BooHoo due to his comments. There were also reports that he was removed from the U.K.'s Parklife Festival lineup due to his statements. However, reps for the rapper say he pulled out for other reasons.