DaBaby Kicked Off Day N Vegas Lineup Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby's lineup of festival performances for the remainder of the year has just gotten a little shorter.

The organizers of the Day N Vegas festival announced this afternoon (Aug. 2) that DaBaby will no longer be hitting the stage in Las Vegas this fall following the anti-gay comments the rapper made last month during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival performance. Instead, Baby has been replaced with "Rockstar" collaborator Roddy Ricch, who will perform in the rapper's slot before Kendrick Lamar on Fri., Nov. 12. The three-day event is from Nov. 12-Nov. 14.

"DaBaby will no longer be appearing at Day N Vegas 2021," Day N Vegas wrote in their Instagram post today. "Roddy Ricch has been added to the lineup."

DaBaby's removal from Day N Vegas comes hours after Governors Ball announced that he would no longer be included in their New York City-based festival either.

The overseers of GB shared a statement via Twitter, which included an updated list of acts, sans DaBaby.

"Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind," the statement began. "We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."

Over the weekend, Lollapalooza pulled the Blame It on Baby artist from their festival bill as well.

The consequences Baby is currently facing stems from the remarks he made onstage during his performance at Rolling Loud in South Florida last month, in which he offended people who have HIV, AIDS, gay men and more. "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air," he said. "Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

DaBaby attempted to defend his comments, but later apologized.

However, there has been a fair amount of doubling down from the rapper, which has resulted in DaBaby being called out by artists from genres outside of hip-hop including Madonna, Elton John, Demi Lovato and Dua Lipa, whom the Billion Dollar Baby Ent. CEO has a song with called "Levitating."

On the contrary, Baby has received support from T.I. and Boosie BadAzz.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby for a comment.