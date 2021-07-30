DaBaby Believes the Artists Calling Him Out for His Homophobic Comments Are Using the LGBT Community

DaBaby is firing back at the artists who have chastised him over the insensitive comments he made during his Rolling Loud Miami performance this past weekend, which offended people with HIV, AIDS, the LGBTQ community and more.

After facing heat from collaborator Dua Lipa, in addition to Chika, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Questlove and most recently Madonna, Baby went on his Instagram Story last night (July 29) to call out those who have condemned him for his remarks, which the rapper apologized for at one point.

"I got da Hold nigga," he wrote, including a laughing emoji. "Y'all niggas lame & burnt tf out tryna use the LGBT community to make a comeback. The LGBT community don't need y'all nigga, y'all need them."

dababy via Instagram

Alongside DaBaby's caption was a screenshot from his new video, "Giving What It's Supposed to Give." The image features the rapper in an orange jail jumpsuit, holding onto a thick Cuban link chain on his neck while he's in handcuffs, presumably the metaphorical connection to the words written in Baby's IG post.

During DaBaby's Rolling Loud performance last Sunday (July 25), he said to the crowd: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

The following day, Baby attempted to defend his comments. However, on Tuesday (July 27), he offered an apology via Twitter.

He wrote: "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business."

Since DaBaby's apology, he has received support from a couple of his peers: T.I. and Boosie BadAzz. Tip called for equal treatment of DaBaby and Lil Nas X, who is openly gay, while Boosie defended Baby, belittled Nas X and referred to him as a homophobic slur.