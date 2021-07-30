DaBaby is going toe-to-toe with Questlove after being put on blast by Quest amid Baby currently facing massive criticism over his recent homophobic and sexist remarks.

The "Rockstar" rapper responded to Questlove in a series of Instagram Stories Thursday night (July 29), claiming he doesn't know The Roots member and isn't fazed about having one less fan in him.

"I ain't even tryna be funny when I say... I do not know who dis nigga is dawg," DaBaby wrote. "And I do not care ’bout losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove. You or any other nigga who wanna play follow the leader. This superstar was a fan of is stand up nigga, yeen never seen one of these huh?"

On Wednesday (July 28), Questlove made a statement on Instagram condemning DaBaby for his homophobic comments during the North Carolina rapper's set at Rolling Loud Miami this past weekend. The Roots cofounder posted a photo that showed a list of artists—The Roots, A Tribe Called Quest, The Isley Brothers, Rihanna, Sade, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sault—but Baby's name was scribbled out.

"I was hypothetically asked if I was curating an updated version of #SummerOfSoul who would be my acts? I gave my dream list," Quest wrote. "And now I’m updating my list—because it’s 2021 and fuck the bullshit. I’m especially not here for any savagery (if you’re lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out)."

dababy via Instagram

DaBaby posted two more IG Story posts last night after his direct response to Quest. "These niggas really think they gone influence people to stop fuckin w/ the influence," he wrote on the next post. "They go crazy bout what I say not yall. I got the influence and the nuts nigga. Y'all niggas cheerleaders."

dababy via Instagram

dababy via Instagram

On July 25, DaBaby made these controversial remarks during his Rolling Loud performance: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

Since then, numerous artists have come out against DaBaby, including Dua Lipa and Elton John, among others. Baby initially defended his comments, but doubled down and has since continued to do so.