Lil’ Kim Faces Backlash for Appearing to Reference Nicki Minaj’s Son on New Track

People think Lil' Kim is dissing Nicki Minaj's son on Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B (Remix)" and the Brooklyn, N.Y. rap veteran is catching heat for the bars.

On Thursday (Sept. 8), Megan Thee Stallion's new "Plan B (Remix)" featuring Lil' Kim hit the internet and the track finds the Queen Bee setting off her verse with some bars that many people think are aimed at her arch-nemesis Nicki Minaj.

"Nigga, you's a bitch, your father's a bitch, your brother's a bitch/Keep acting like this and your son gon' be a bitch," she starts her verse on the updated version of the popular track.

People on social media have surmised Nicki's family is the target off the bars and blasted Kim for bringing the Queen rapper's son into the mix.

"Lil Kim has some nerve speaking on Nicki Minaj’s child’s appearance knowing damn well she’s been through a thousand faces in her lifetime and not one of them helped maintain her appeal," one Twitter user wrote. "Talking about her son’s eyes don’t look right when her whole face doesn’t even look right."

"I cried and laughed so hard listening to that plan B remix a second time," someone else posted. "Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim deserve all the smoke for that diss towards @NICKIMINAJ son. The song was garbage and sounded like it was recorded over a jailhouse call."

"Lil' Kim dissing Nicki Minaj's son Papa Bear... fuck wrong with that hag," another person posted. "Roman is back bitch.. he fucked up your life last decade this time, remember that? remember that bitch??"

50 Cent has also weighed in on the uproar caused by the track. He posted a side-by-side photo comparing Lil' Kim to an owl and wrote the caption, "QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her ass up i’m watching. she said something about the baby, ‍♂️her baby eye fucked up. LOL."

Kim reacted to Fif's diss in the comments typing, "Still mad about that date I see. I aint know u was this mad tho. Damnnn. Fuck boi. Glad u was [listening] tho song was for u."

Lil Kim lilkimqueenbee/Instagram loading...

lil kim responds to 50 cent on Instagram after apparent nicki minaj diss 50cent/Instagram loading...

While it is unclear if Lil' Kim is actually taking aim at Nicki's familia on the new song, many people certainly think she is.

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B (Remix)" Featuring Lil Kim and Check Out the Reactions Below