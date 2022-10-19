50 Cent Says He Forgives Kanye West But Believes Ye Is in a Dangerous Area

50 Cent is weighing in on the recent drama surrounding Kanye West, saying he forgives Ye but thinks the rapper-fashion designer is swimming in dangerous waters.

50 Cent was a guest on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show on Tuesday (Oct. 18). During the discussion, Fif was asked about the elephant in hip-hop's room.

"I think [Kanye West] is in a dangerous area," 50 Cent said at the 36-minute mark of the interview. "Look, I forgive him for the things that he said because I already identify when something's going on that I don't understand...Even the White Lives Matter thing. There's nothing for me to say about it, though. I watch it take place and I go, 'OK, yeah,' that's him doing what he does, what Kanye would do. Even the original Trump support thing was a little out there for me. Everybody looks at things, they navigate things differently. One week it's, 'I don't want my kids raised by a White woman.' Then the next week it's, 'I want to go home.'"

50 Cent continued: "It's crazy, it's unpredictable. Unpredictable is entertaining. You don't know what's gon' happen next. And he's offering a description of crazy. But when you start getting in certain areas, they're not gonna actually be passionate for what's going on with him. ’Cause he's not crazy where he doesn't know what he's saying."

Kanye West has quickly turned into a pariah as he continues to make controversial statements in the wake of his "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy at the beginning of the month. He's followed up by continuing to make anti-Semitic comments and making false claims about the manner of George Floyd's death on a since-deleted episode of the Drink Champs podcast. Ye said he believed George Floyd, a Minneapolis, Minn. man killed while being detained by police officers in 2020, died from fentanyl and not by the knee placed on his neck for nearly nine minutes by former officer Derek Chauvin who has been found guilty of murdering Floyd. The Drink Champs statements have triggered a $250 million lawsuit brought on by George Floyd's family.

See 50 Cent's Full Hot 97 Interview Where He Addresses the Kanye West Drama Below