Kanye West walked out of a live recording of Tim Pool's right-leaning podcast Timcast IRL.

On Monday night (Nov. 28), Kanye West, along with alt-right figures Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, joined the cast of Tim Pool for a live recording of Pool's podcast, Timcast IRL. Pool's YouTube channel boasts over 1.4 million subscribers and typically caters its content to a right-wing demographic.

Pool centered the show's discussion around Ye's recent dinner with Donald Trump, which Fuentes and Yiannopoulos were also at. West explained how he and Yiannopoulos connected after he posted his controversial "death con" tweet regarding Jewish people in September.

Pool began to question Kanye's thought process when it comes to Jewish people, to which Kanye responded, "Have you ever heard the term, 'The Black vote'? So, it's OK to put us in one net, but it's not OK for me to put them in one net?"

At around the show's 15-minute mark, West threatened to walk off the show if he had to defend his thoughts on Jewish people. "I'm literally gonna walk the f-off the show if I'm sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, 'You can'y say that it was Jewish people that did it,' when every sensible person knows that."

Before storming off, Ye went on to claim he believes that God is taking everything away from him in oder for him to be used as an empty vessel.

Then, Pool responded and said, "I think they've been extremely unfair to you."

"Who is 'they,' though?" West interjected.

"Corporate press. I don't use the word as the way, I guess, you guys use," Pool replied.

"It is them, though, isn't it?" Fuentes asked.

"No, it's not," Pool answered.

This response from Pool seemed to be what pushed West to his breaking point for the interview. "What do you mean it's not?" he fired back at Tim.

"OK, so what about..." Pool began as Kanye can be heard taking off his headphones offscreen, and then walking onscreen in the background of Tim's camera shot as Tim asked, "You leaving?"

"He's gone," Pool continued, despite West's absence. "I'll say it right now: You guys want to bring that stuff up, and then think we're not gonna have a conversation?"

Yiannopoulos and Fuentes soon followed Kanye's leave.

According to Spectator editor Amber Athey who claimed to be in attendance for the show's filming tonight, Kanye grabbed a handful of cookies before leaving Pool's studio.

Watch Kanye West Walk Out of Tim Pool's Timcast IRL Recording