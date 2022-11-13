Dave Chappelle Jokes About Kanye West on Saturday Night Live – Watch

Dave Chappelle delivered a hilarious monologue on Saturday Night Live that included jokes about Kanye West's anti-Semitic rhetoric that has gotten him in a lot of trouble in the past few weeks.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), Dave Chappelle returned to host Saturday Night Live and during his monologue, he addressed the controversy surrounding Kanye West and his past anti-Semitic remarks that caused the Chicago rapper-producer to lose many of his corporate partnerships.

"I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community," Chappelle said at the beginning of his monologue. He then jokingly added: "And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

The veteran comedian went on to explain that he always supported Kanye whenever he would get into trouble, but when Ye announced on Twitter that he was going "death con 3" on Jews, he had to take a step back.

"You know what? Let me see what happens first," he said, adding, "I was up all night worried, 'What is he going to do to the Jews?'"

Chappelle then discussed Kanye's controversial appearance on Drink Champs where he said even more hateful comments about Jewish people.

"When he woke up, he went on Drink Champs, again. This time, he was mad about something," he recalled."'He said, I can say anti-Semitic things, and they can't drop me. Now what?'"

"Adidas dropped that nigga, immediately," he truthfully joked. "Ironically, Adidas was founded by Nazis and they were offended. I guess the student surpassed the teachers," he observably opined.

Chappelle went on to joke that Kanye got into so much trouble that Kyrie Irving got into trouble.

"I know the Jewish people have been through terrible things all over the world, but you can’t blame that on Black Americans. You just can’t," he explained to the audience.

As for Kanye, Chappelle believes that his good friend is suffering from some type of mental illness.

"I don't think Kanye is crazy at all. I think he's possibly not well," he stated.

The funnyman then noted that there are a lot of Jews in Hollywood, emphasizing: "Like, a lot."

"But that don’t mean anything," Chappelle added. "There's a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri. Doesn't mean we run the place."

Chappelle went on to deliver more funny commentary on the "observably stupid" Black Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Watch Dave Chappelle's Stand-Up Monologue on Saturday Night Live Below