Jack Harlow to Host and Perform on Saturday Night Live

Jack Harlow will perform double duty as host and musical guest on the next episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday (Oct. 15), Jack Harlow jumped on his Instagram page and reshared Saturday Night Live's IG post announcing that the 2020 XXL Freshman will host and perform on the Oct. 29 edition of SNL. Jack captioned his image, "HOSTINGGGGGG SNL."

This will be the first time the "First Class" rapper will host the long-running sketch comedy program and his second time as a musical performer. Jack made his SNL debut as the musical guest on March 27, 2021, with host Maya Rudolph.

Jack follows Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared on the Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 episodes, respectively, with Megan pulling double duty as host and performer.

Jack is having an incredible year so far. Last August, the Louisville, Ky. rhymer nabbed four Moon Person statues at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, including one for Best Collaboration for the visual "Industry Baby" (with Lil Nas X) and a people's vote for Song of the Summer for his viral hit song "First Class."

Additionally, Jack has completed filming of the reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump. The 23-year-old artist is playing the role of Billy Hoyle, originally played by Woody Harrelson in the initial movie, along with actor Sinqua Walls who is playing Wesley Snipes' iconic character Sidney Deane.

The streetball flick is directed by Charles Kidd II, professionally known as Calmatic, with the script penned by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. The executive producers for the movie are Hall, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein and E. Brian Dobbins.

In a recent interview, Woody Harrelson gave Jack the thumbs up and feels that their movie will be better than the original.

Watch Jack Harlow's "First Class" Music Video Below