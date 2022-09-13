Jack Harlow Tells Story of Second Time He Lost His Virginity

Jack Harlow is sharing some intimate stories with fans on tour, including tales about him losing his virginity.

Jack recently kicked off his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour last week in Nashville, Tenn. During the stop at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, the "First Class" rapper used a break in the action to tell concertgoers about how he lost his chastity, not once, but twice.

"I lost my virginity when I was 16," Jack Harlow relayed to the crowd. "I always tell people I lost it twice because when I was 18 and I graduated high school, somehow, some way, I landed this dime piece who was five or six years older than me. She was like 23, 24—it blew my mind because, Nashville, you have to understand, at that point, I’d only fucked with girls I’ve seen in the halls. For me, this moment was like welcome to the big leagues. It was huge."

He continued, "I remember I used to take this girl to my indoor soccer games and she would pick me up and take me home to my homeboys. She was sitting there watching the game and they’d be like, 'Yo, who is that?' I’d be like, 'Oh her? Yeah, we have sex, you know'—like I was feeling myself and it’s true, we did."

Now 24, Jack said he learned a valuable lesson from his experience with the older woman.

"The first couple times we did it, she would say to me, 'You know, you don't have to go so fast.'"

Jack is currently on a 22-city jaunt in promotion of his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You. He has 18 more shows left including stops in Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Detroit and more.

See Jack Harlow Explain Losing His Virginity "Twice" Below