The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving

The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary.

On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's news tweet of Nike suspending its relationship with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and no longer launching his new sneaker, the Kyrie 8. The Game slid in the comment section to offer his thoughts on the sneaker giant's decision to scrap their relationship with the embattled NBA player.

"Juice you for all your BLACKNESS, use you to see everything they got then publicly LYNCH YOU. I'm woke," he wrote.

The Game comments on Nike dropping Kyrie Irving. theshaderoom/Instagram loading...

The Game's remarks come in the aftermath of Kyrie's promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary, for which he apologized for last Thursday (Nov. 3). Nevertheless, the Nets had already suspended Kyrie for at least five games after he stopped short of apologizing on two separate occasions.

Fellow rapper Waka Flocka Flame also commented on the post. The Atlanta rapper posted Ice Cube and his Big3 league's IG handles.

Waka Flocka Flame comments on Nike dropping Kyrie Irving. theshaderoom/Instagram loading...

The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving has become the subject of conversation on social media. Some people have even compared Kyrie's situation to that of what Kanye West is going through with various companies cutting ties with Ye after his anti-Semitic remarks and anti-Black rhetoric in various interviews.

Speaking of Kanye, the Chicago producer is standing with Kyrie.