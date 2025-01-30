The Game Calls Out President Trump for Overlooking Town of Altadena Being Affected by Wildfires

The Game is calling out President Donald Trump for ignoring the California town of Altadena being affected by wildfires.

The Game Addresses Donald Trump

On Wednesday (Jan. 29), Game shared a video on Instagram that showed him talking to an Altadena, Calif. resident whose home was destroyed by wildfire. After letting the man tell his heartbreaking story, Chuck went on a monologue about the dire situation.

"We out here. We doing everything we can to help those affected," Game said in the video below. "Especally in Altadena. Most of the media...the big media outlets, the president...I think President Trump he went over to the affected areas of Pacific Palisades, but he didn’t make his way to Altadena,” Game said. “I’m not telling President Trump what he has to do or what he should do or nothing like that, but let’s not forget about Altadena."

Game also waxed poetic on the topic with TMZ, telling the outlet: "Obviously Trump came to see the Palisades Fire. And again, everyone affected needs hearts, but these people are just as important. I think that President Trump and anybody else that is running the country need to come down here and do their due diligence here as well."

The Game Assists With California Wildfire Relief

The Game has been one of several rappers who have been doing their part to assist in California wildfire relief efforts. The Compton, Calif. native had to evacuate his L.A.-area home. However, he has been on the front line helping his displaced neighbors by handing out water, food and supplies, and even assisting the Los Angeles Fire Department.

