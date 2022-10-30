Kanye West Calls Out Mother of George Floyd’s Daughter, Tells Her ‘God Don’t Like Ugly’

In an angry Instagram post, Kanye West called out the mother of George Floyd's daughter and wrote to her that "God Don't Like Ugly."

On Sunday (Oct. 30), Kanye West jumped on his Instagram page and posted a lengthy letter directed at the mother of George Floyd's daughter, Roxie Washington, who is suing him for $250 million for defamation.

"Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE," Ye begins his missive. "I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter!"

"I can guarantee that most of those that came for me after my comments didn’t do what I did! Even those with millions of dollars in the bank!" he continues. "How much did BLM give???? Many gave words. I ACTED."

"Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars…," Kanye adds, referring to the $250 million lawsuit Roxie Washington's attorneys filed against Kanye for his offending comments he made about how George Floyd died during his interview on Drink Champs in early October. "When I'm going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting. You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy."

Kanye further writes that Roxie should get "some business" and pokes fun at her hat that she is wearing in a dated photograph that accompanies the Chicago rapper's IG post.

"But You better get you some business…4 GOD get mad," he writes. "This is how you try someone who was there for your family???? You will never get money from no one else. GOD don’t like ugly… Look at yo motherfucking hat. Yo hat ugly…You know how I feel about an ugly ass hat."

Kanye then apologizes to George Floyd's family.

"To the Floyd family: I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs. Humbly, he writes. "Now Come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money. The Bible is the umbilical chord…Stay Connected."

XXL has reached out to Roxie Washington's attorneys, The Witherspoon Law Group, for comment.

The letter comes after Kanye initially apologized to George Floyd's family and the Black community for his reckless and insensitive comments about how George Floyd died on Drink Champs. On Saturday (Oct. 29), the Grammy Award-winning artist answered questions and addressed photographers outside of a store in Los Angeles. Kanye said God has humbled him and he is now apologetic about making those comments about George Floyd.

"When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people," he explained. "So when I said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people."

"So, I want to apologize...because right now God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now," he continued.

Kanye concluded: "So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment."

Kanye West's bigoted comments and weird behavior has resulted in him losing his billionaire status after several companies like Gap, Adidas, Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase Bank and others have terminated their business relationship with him.