Kanye West’s Donda Academy Reopens Hours After Announcing It Would Be Closing for Remainder of School Year – Report

In a curious change of circumstances, Kanye West's Donda Academy has reportedly reopened, just hours after parents of students and staff received notifications that the school would be closing for the remainder of the year.

On Thursday (Oct. 27), TMZ obtained emails purportedly sent out by the Donda Academy that reveal Kanye West decided to put a halt on the institution until next year.

"First we would like to express our gratitude to the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together," the email reads. "However, at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, Thursday October 27. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW."

The email spells out the school's intention to reopen next fall.

"We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023, and we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courageous influencers and academic leaders of the next generation," it continues.

However, just hours later, parents and staff reportedly received follow-up emails announcing school would be commencing.

"Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy," the alleged email reads. "With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance! The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email. See you bright and early."

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team and the Donda Academy for comment.

Kanye West's Donda Academy has come under scrutiny in the past. The school, located in Simi Valley, Calif., reportedly cost $15,000 a year in tuition. Parents of students are reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements. The school, which as of last month lacked full accreditation, opened its doors for the second school year in August and boasts around 100 students. Recently, a Jewish teacher who worked with the school reportedly resigned amid Ye's anti-Semitic rants.

Kanye has had a drama-filled month due to his White Lives Matter stunt and anti-Semitic comments. He's been losing business deals left and right as companies have cut ties with the rapper-designer. Last night, he returned to Instagram and claimed he lost $2 billion in one day.