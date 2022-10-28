Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Is Moving Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’

Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer."

The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.

"He needs to start really leaning into God. Because nothing he's doing is of God," Charlamagne Tha God said at the 17:08-mark of the podcast. "I hope that this is what helps him go find some real healing because clearly he's hurting. I don't see this ending well. I feel like he's moving like a person who doesn't feel like he's gonna be here much longer."

Kanye West's erratic behavior over the month of October has been alarming. Beginning with his White Lives Matter stunt on Oct. 3, Ye has continued to make himself a pariah with continual anti-Semiitic comments and unhinged interviews. News recently broke that Ye allegedly has a Hitler fascination.

Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community in a recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast.

"I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person," Ye said in the interview, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."

Kanye's actions have outweighed his apology as several companies have cut ties with the rapper as a result of his anti-Semitic and hateful speech.

