Kanye West Posts List of Everyone He Has Beefed With

Kanye West's list of enemies seems to grow larger by the day. Now, the rapper has a complete archive to call on with a list of people past and present he has beefed with, which he shared on social media today.

On Saturday (Feb. 19), Ye uploaded on Instagram a screenshot of a tweet from Hip Hop by the Numbers, which detailed all "Kanye Beefs" throughout the years. The list features 35 names including Taylor Swift, Nike, his cousin, Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, Peppa Pig, Pete Davidson, Drake, Ray J, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Kimmel, Harriet Tubman, Travis Scott, J. Cole and the television show South Park.

According to Kanye, the lengthy list should have several more people on it. "Come on guys… This list is twice as long," he jokingly added in the caption. "You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton the Devil himself Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals."

"And of course Skete and any and all corny shit in general," Kanye added, referring to Pete Davidson, the nickname that Ye has given the comedian. "Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It’s up for everybody!!!!! 😵😵😵😱😱😱😱 Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!"

Kanye's messy divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and the circumstances surrounding it, have had Kanye lashing out on social media. Specifically, in recent weeks, he's been calling out Kim's new beau, SNL comedian Pete Davidson over and over. All this while Kanye recently ended a short-lived relationship with his new girlfriend Julia Fox.

On Friday (Feb. 18), reports surfaced that Kanye is legally fighting his divorce from Kim.

Check out Kanye's list of beefs below.