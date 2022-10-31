Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off.

On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team for comment.

Kanye West has been having a rough month, which started with receiving backlash for debuting "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris, and has continued with his ongoing anti-Semitic comments and lies about the death of George Floyd.

He has since apologized multiple times.

"I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person," Ye said in an interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."

However, his antics have already been enough for several companies to cut ties with him including Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue magazine, GAP and others.

See Video of Kanye West Storming Away From Saint's Soccer Game Following an Argument With Another Parent Below