Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on Her Loss Album

Kanye West has responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album.

On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince/Bitch, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show. Ye doesn't appear to be ready to engage in war with Drake and responded to the apparent shot this morning.

"Enough already," Ye captioned a screenshot of the lyrics on Twitter. "I done gave this man his flowers multiple times Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts It’s kingdom time Love Drake #lovespeech."

Ye wasn't the only person to catch a stray. Drake inexplicably dissed Serena Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on the song "Middle of the Ocean." He also appeared to accuse Megan Thee Stallion of lying about being shot in bars that also appear on "Circo Loco," which got a response from Megan last night.

Drake and Kanye's beef has been off-and-on for years, but appeared to be deaded when they performed together last December in Chicago to support imprisoned former Gangsta Disciples leader Larry Hoover at the behest of J. Prince. It looks like that was all for show on Drizzy's part.

Listen to Drake and 21 Savage's "Circo Loco" Track Below