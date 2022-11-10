Kanye West Fired Employee for Suggesting He Listen to Drake, According to New Report

Kanye West's alleged volatile work environment reportedly led to someone being fired for suggesting Ye listen to Drake's music.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Rolling Stone published an exposé about the chaotic conditions the rapper-designer's employees have gone through over the years. On top of the reported anti-Semitic rhetoric and Adolf Hitler admiration, an employee was reportedly relieved of their duties after proposing Drake's music be played during a meeting.

The incident reportedly happened during the lead-up to the initial Yeezy Season rollout around 2015, when employees were collectively working on design ideas. Ye reportedly asked the group for musical suggestions. One person suggested Drake. That ended up being their last day on the job.

"I thought, ‘Oh, he’s a rapper, I should probably mention some rap,'" recalled the former staffer. “Big mistake—the next day I was fired.”

In recent weeks, more and more information has been coming out from former employees about Ye's alleged workplace antics. Last week, it was reported the controversial rap star settled a lawsuit with a former employee who accused him of praising Hitler during meetings.

As for Ye's issues with Drake. The beef has been on and off for years. The two appeared to dead their problems last year when they performed together at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Chicago. However, Drake implied that was all for show on the new song "Circo Loco" off his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Ye has since responded to the shade.