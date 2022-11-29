Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support – Report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement has reportedly been finalized with Ye being mandated to pay $200,000 a month for child support for their four children.

On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the former couple's nearly year-long divorce has officially been settled monetarily. According to the celebrity news site, Ye is on the hook for $2.4 million a year for child support. He must also reportedly cough up "50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition" and "50% of their children's security expenses." Kim will reportedly have the kids the majority of the time, but they were both granted joint custody and equal access to their children.

XXL has reached out to Kim Kardashian's team for comment.

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Ye in February of 2021. Over a year later, in March, she won her divorce battle and was officially made single by the courts. Since then, the former couple has been back and forth in court to try and finalize the custody of their children Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm. Ye hasn't made things easy as he has made continuous allegations that Kim kidnapped Chicago on her last birthday and called out the Kardashian family on multiple occasions. In the process, Ye went through several divorce lawyers.

Back in September, Kanye apologized to Kim for all the stressed he's caused her during an interview on ABC's Good Morning America.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," he told GMA. "I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day."

According to TMZ, Ye does not have to pay spousal support as per their prenup agreement. The news comes on the heels of Kanye West revealing the IRS put a $75 million hold on four of his banks accounts after claiming he owes $50 million in taxes.