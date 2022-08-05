Kanye West’s Fifth Divorce Attorney Calls It Quits as Case Drags On

It looks like Kanye West will never get a divorce. Apparently, Ye's fifth attorney has called it quits as his divorce proceedings drag on.

According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Aug. 5), during Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's trial-like confab in Los Angeles, Ye's current divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, officially removed herself as counsel for the Chicago rapper-producer. Ms. Spector's reasoning for stepping down was because her attorney-client relationship with Kanye was irretrievably broken, the outlet reports.

Initially, Ms. Spector had set a date for next week to officially withdraw from the case, but the judge granted her request on Friday. She didn't explain further on why her interactions with Kanye had broken down.

So as it stands now, Kanye has no attorney to represent him in his divorce case.

It also appears the judge is fed up and is ready to proceed with the case. According to TMZ, the judge delivered an ultimatum to Kanye: Either submit his financial declarations to settle the remaining issues, or the case will go to trial in December, no matter if Ye has an attorney or not.

KimYe's divorce drama started in January of 2021 when Kim hired attorney Laura Wasser to be her counsel in the case. Back in March, a judge granted Kim's request to dissolve her marriage to Kanye. During that hearing, the Donda album creator reportedly fired his fourth divorce attorney, Chris Melcher, and replaced him with Samantha Spector.

Hopefully, Kanye West will be able to hire a new attorney and resolved his lingering divorce case amicably with Kim Kardashian.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's rep and attorney Samantha Spector for comment.