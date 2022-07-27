Kanye West Buys ASAP Bari a New Maybach After Bari Crashed His Whip

A$AP Bari recently received a blessing for Yeezus, as Kanye West purchased the A$AP Mob member and fashion designer a new Maybach truck.

Last night (July 26), A$AP Bari shared video of himself ecstatically accepting a Maybach truck on his Instagram Live. The video starts with Bari rhetorically asking the delivery drivers who the ride came from. One of the men says "Kanye," before he catches himself and adds, "can't say."

"Yo, this nigga Ye bought me a new fucking Maybach," A$AP Bari confirms while showing off the new exotic whip. "I crashed my Maybach two days ago. If you know me, you know I crashed my Maybach. I crashed my car two days ago, bro. This nigga bought me a new Maybach truck, bro. Yo, what the fuck is going on right now?"

Bari continues, "I just crashed my Maybach two days ago. I did not post it, because I didn't want people DMing me and asking me, 'Yo, what's going on? You okay?' Yes, I crashed my car. This nigga got me a new car, bro."

A$AP Bari also shared a DM Kanye sent him asking for his address, with Kanye adding that he had a surprise to send Bari. "God Is good. Thanks @kanyewest," Bari wrote on the screenshot of the exchange posted on his Instagram Story.

Kanye has been friends with the controversial VLONE co-founder for a while. Back in 2018, when Bari was facing sexual assault allegations, Ye expressed support for the embattled designer.

"🙌🙌🙌💜💜💜 there’s no way I would have the number 1 record in the world without this man here. He broke me out of my pretentious rich nigga shell," Kanye tweeted in reference to the track "I Love It."

"Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some pussy shit on my part," he continued. "I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place."

"Bari I appreciate your perspective and vision," he added. "You brought me closer to Rocky too. Jedis never let perception and cancel culture get between them."

In 2019, A$AP Bari pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge and avoided jail time.

See Video of A$AP Bari Being Gifted a New Maybach From Kanye West Below