ASAP Bari Says ASAP Rocky Is ‘Burnt Out’

A$AP Bari appears to be calling out A$AP Rocky.

On May 29, new father A$AP Rocky shared a series of photos in an Instagram post in which he captioned the pics, "Grim." Two photos show a bejeweled Rocky sitting in the backseat of a vehicle. The third photo sees the Harlem, N.Y. rapper holding a mini globe and smoking a joint. The third slide is a snippet of a song from Memphis rap veteran Kingpin Skinny Pimp.

A$AP Mob's A$AP Bari commented under the post, appearing to take swipe at Rocky. "You burnt out...." Bari posted.

ASAP Bari calls ASAP Rocky burnt out younglord via Instagram loading...

This brought the swift wrath of Rocky's fans, who defended Pretty Flacko against the VLONE creator's apparent diss.

"@younglord I’m surprised you’re not burned out Bari. Assaulting women and paying Taiwanese manufacturers to print on Gildan blanks is hard work," one person replied to Bari's comment, referencing Bari pleading guilty to sexual assault in 2019.

"@younglord Take a good look at your whole self and Pretty Flacko and tell the world who burnt out," another person added. "Rocky is living his best life at this point and this show will last forever for him, Rih and family. Accept it that Rocky is DIVINE and a BLESSED MAN so he can never be cursed. Go and put your miserable life in order and leave him alone to enjoy his life, business and beautiful family. Bye Bari the RAT 🐀."

Bari has reportedly been trolling Rocky in Bari's IG Story and just recently took his disses to Rocky's main page. It is unclear exactly where things went sour between the two artists. Following A$AP Rocky's arrest at LAX on April 20, Bari publicly blamed another A$AP Mob member for snitching. A$AP Bari made headlines last month when video surfaced of him about to get into a physical confrontation with Lil Uzi Vert.