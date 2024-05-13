Man Lightly Flirts With Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Shuts Him Down

A man was caught flirting with Rihanna after she and A$AP Rocky celebrated their 2-year-old son's birthday, but the rapper shut him down. However, it was all in good fun.

A$AP Rocky Fights for His Lady

On Sunday (May 12), a paparazzo named Cesar Pena, who goes by @247papsofficial on Instagram, recorded a video of A$AP Rocky and his girlfriend Rihanna after they left the Color Factory in New York for their son RZA's second birthday party. However, the exchange, which the paparazzo caught on camera, between a male Rihanna fan holding a white rose and RiRi, was seen as more than just a friendly conversation in Rocky's eyes. In the video, which can be seen below, the fan wishes Rihanna a "Happy Mother's Day" before he's jokingly confronted by the Harlem rhymer.

"Rih, happy Mother's Day, sweetheart," the fan says. With a slight smirk on his face, Rocky responds, "Don't be romantic to my girl like that." Then, the 35-year-old artist presses him.

"What's up, n***a?" the rapper asks the fan.

Soon after, though, Rocky hints that he was joking around after slightly backing away with a smile on his face.

"I'm playing with you," A$AP Rocky tells the fan as he daps him up.

Read More: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Show First Photo of Newborn Baby Riot Rose

A$AP Rocky Protects Rihanna at All Costs

A$AP Rocky has always looked out for his girlfriend's well-being, especially in public. In May of 2023, the rapper called out a group of individuals for fighting while he and Rihanna were in the VIP section of a club. The video can be seen below.

"Y'all n***as act like a gentleman right now, you heard?" A$AP Rocky tells the men who were tussling in their presence. "I got my lady in here. Y'all n***as calm that s**t down, man. Don't be in the section doing all that s**t. Calm that s**t down. Y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence."

Needless to say, Rocky continues to protect Rihanna till this day.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Checks People for Fighting in Club While Rihanna Is There

Take a look at the exchange between A$AP Rocky and a fan who gives Rihanna a rose below.

See a Man Lightly Flirt With Rihanna and Get Shut Down By A$AP Rocky

See A$AP Rocky Check People for Fighting Around Rihanna