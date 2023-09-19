Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have shared the first photo of their newborn son Riot Rose, who RiRi secretly gave birth to in August.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show First Photo of Newborn Son Riot Rose

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their new son in August, and showcased their two beautiful new children in a family photo shoot obtained by TMZ and E! News on Tuesday (Sept. 19). In the series of photos, Riot Rose can be seen being scooped up in a pink onesie by mama Rihanna. Rocky also takes turns in various photos tending to the newborn both at home and while out and about on the town. The pair's 1-year-old son RZA can also be seen in the photos clinging to both mom and dad in various outfits.

Rihanna's Second Pregnancy

Rihanna first revealed she was pregnant with her second child while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl back in February. RiRi confirmed she was in fact with child a day later. The happy couple previously welcomed their first child, a boy, last May. They shared the first photos of baby RZA last December but kept his name a secret until May 2023.

A$AP Rocky Has a New Album in the Works

The cute baby photos come as A$AP Rocky continues to prep his new album Don't Be Dumb. Rocky debuted songs from the album during his recent performance at 2023 Rolling Loud Miami, with one track seemingly taking shots at Travis Scott.

Check out the photos of baby Riot Rose below.

See Photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's New Baby Riot Rose