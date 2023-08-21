ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Welcome Second Child – Report

Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna Gives Birth to Second Child With A$AP Rocky

On Monday (Aug. 21), TMZ reported Rihanna has delivered her second child, six months after she revealed she was pregnant on Super Bowl Sunday. The couple is reportedly the parents of another baby boy, which the pop star secretly gave birth to earlier this month, according to the celebrity news site.

XXL has reached out to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's teams for comment.

Rihanna's Second Pregnancy

Rihanna first revealed she was pregnant during her epic performance at the 2023 Super Bowl in February. During her set, Ri Ri wore an outfit that showed her baby bump. The pop star confirmed she was with child a day later.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's First Child

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child, a boy, last May. They shared the first photos of the baby last December. It wasn't until this past May that the name of the child was revealed.

A$AP Rocky Has New Album on the Way

News of the new baby comes as A$AP Rocky is prepping his new album Don't Be Dumb. Rocky debuted songs from the album during his recent performance at 2023 Rolling Loud Miami. One track finds him appearing to take shots at Travis Scott. He also dissed Iann Connor and A$AP Bari. Last week, A$AP Rocky shared a cryptic tweet that appeared to reveal the album would be dropping in August. In hindsight, he may have been referring to his child's birth.